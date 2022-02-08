'It's Great if I Can Play for CSK': Former KKR Captain Looks Forward to IPL 2022 Mega Auction

A plethora of big-ticket players will eye a remunerative deal in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) players’ auction and one of them is veteran India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik. The 36-year-old represented Kolkata Knight Riders in the last four editions. He even captained the side for a while but ahead of the IPL 2022, he found himself on the list of released players.

Karthik is looking forward to the mega auction which is scheduled to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. He recently had a decent run in the Vijay Hazare trophy. According to a PTI report, the veteran cricketer is currently in Mumbai and training hard with friend and mentor Abhishek Nayar to get match ready.

In a conversation with the news agency, Karthik underlined the importance of featuring in the IPL. He also stated that it’s hard to pick a team of his choice but he added that it would be great if he gets picked by MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

“It’s very hard for me to answer this question because it will be a very cliched answer. I’ll try and do everything that I can, not only to do well for the franchisee I play for but for myself also,” Karthik told PTI.

“Look, it’s great if I can play for CSK. I’m from Chennai. But at the end of the day, what’s important for me is whichever team that I get to play in, it will be an absolute honour because as I said, all this practice that I’ve been doing these days is to try and do well in a tournament like the IPL,” he added.

Karthik has scored 4000 runs in 213 matches. He hasn’t donned the Indian jersey since the 2019 World Cup but has kept himself active on the field in the domestic tournaments. The veteran Tamil Nadu cricketer is hopeful of making a stern comeback in the Indian dressing room.

Citing the examples of Shikhar Dhawan and former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik, Karthik said, “Age is definitely not the thing that a lot of normal people look at it (for India comeback). Shikhar Dhawan was the highest run-getter (in ODIs in South Africa) and we are the same age.”

“People tend to figure out, understand their body, the amount of cricket they can play and all of those reasons, like a big example was the way you know Shoaib Malik and Hafeez were able to contribute to Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

“Experience is a very important factor in multi-nation tournaments. You could see that very evidently in the last few tournaments that have been held.” Karthik concluded.

