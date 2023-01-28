It's Important to Nurture Talent from an Early Age: Mumbai Indians Scout Kiran More

The finals of the Nagpur leg for the month-long MI Junior inter-school cricket tournament were played at the Central Railways Cricket Ground, Ajni on Saturday. Doing a grand double, Shri Rajendra High School, Kothi Road won the Girls U-15 and Boys U14 city championship titles while Aspire International School Wardha Road clinched the Boys U16 trophy.

The teams received their winning trophies from former Indian cricketer and present Mumbai Indians Scout Mr. Kiran More on Saturday at the Central Railways ground.

The third edition of the MI Junior Interschool cricket tournament which was played across some of the iconic grounds in the city engaged with over 60 teams with close to 1000 boys and girls participating across three age groups of Boys U14, Girls U15 and Boys U16.

Speaking on the occasion, former Indian cricketer and Mumbai Indians scout Mr. Kiran More, said, “It is extremely encouraging to see the response and excitement of schools to participate in the tournament. It is extremely important to nurture young talent and I believe MI Junior gives them a competitive and professional platform to showcase their skills. I congratulate all the winners of the Nagpur leg and hope that they make a mark or themselves and bring more laurels."

The winning teams are now all set to train and gain invaluable knowledge under the guidance of a member of Mumbai Indians Coaching Team.

MI Junior is an initiative conceptualized by Mumbai Indians owner Mrs. Nita Ambani, who has been the flag bearer of promoting sports as part of the educational curriculum and has been spearheading various grassroots sports initiatives through Reliance Foundation including ESA (Education and Sports for All).

