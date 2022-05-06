'It's Just Like Kohli Not Scoring Runs': Ex-India Batter Expresses Concern Over Bumrah's Underwhelming Season

Ace Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah is having an underwhelming season at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The right-arm quick has played 9 matches for Mumbai Indians (MI) and claimed only five wickets at an average of 51.20 and an economy rate of 7.46. Bumrah not getting wickets is a major concern for MI. However, the team would expect the pacer to lift his game when they take on the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday.

Meanwhile, former India batter Aakash Chopra has analysed Bumrah’s struggle in the ongoing tournament and compared his situation to Royal Challengers Bangalore star batsman Virat Kohli’s lack of runs. In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned commentator highlighted that there have been too many games in which the senior bowler has gone wicketless.

“Bumrah going wicketless game after game is not looking good. That needs to change. Critics may say that he is under greater pressure because others are not bowling well, but he is going for runs as well. In the last match, he was economical. But Bumrah not taking wickets is like Kohli not scoring runs. Feels sad,” Chopra said in his video.

Chopra further underlined the fact that the inclusion of Australian bowler Riley Meredith has turned the Mumbai unit stronger. However, he suggested some more changes in the line-up.

“Riley Meredith has done well ever since he has come in. Hrithik Shokeen and Kumar Kartikeya worked in the previous game but Mumbai might have to make some changes here. They could go for Jaydev Unadkat as there might not be a lot of spin on offer at Brabourne,” he added.

The 44-year-old went on mention the notable contribution of Tim David in Mi’s previous encounter against the Rajasthan Royals. The Singaporean cricketer smashed an unbeaten 20 off nine balls, taking the team past the finish line.

“With his knock, Tim David proved that MI gave up on him too early. He was purchased for ₹8.25 crore but was dropped from the team after only a couple of failures. That was a little disappointing as he has the ability. MI should have given him more chances at the start of the tournament,” he further said.

