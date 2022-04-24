'It’s Just Not Working': Ex-England Captain Says 'It’s time for Rohit Sharma to Take a Breather'

All eyes will be on Rohit Sharma on Saturday night when his team, Mumbai Indians (MI), will take the field against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Mumbai. It’s been a rough season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for them. Losing seven games in a row is indeed a bitter pill to swallow for a team of MI’s stature. At the same time, the captain also hasn’t been among runs. In seven games, Rohit has managed to score only 114 runs at an average of 16.29.

However, they play the next game at their home ground – Wankhede Stadium. MI have returned here after two long seasons and would hope for a fresh start.

Ahead of the encounter against LSG, former England captain Michael Vaughan has suggested that Rohit should take a break if the team gets knocked out early in the tournament.

“It’s just the Mumbai operation this year, it’s just not working. It’s now got to a stage where I think it’s worth them throwing in more youngsters to give them experience. Just to see if they can unearth one or two more wonderful young players. And then if you lose another couple, I honestly think it’s time for Rohit Sharma to take a breather,” Vaughan said while speaking to Cricbuzz.

“Just take a breather. Just take your time. They play so much cricket, you have to pick and choose when you can take a breather. And if Mumbai can’t make the eliminators in a couple of games’ time, which is completely impossible, it probably is now,” he added.

Rohit will lead Team India in a bilateral series against South Africa at home after the conclusion of IPL 2022; in the month of June. Vaughan opined that a break might help him serve himself and the Indian team better.

“They play so much high-profile cricket, these players, that Rohit Sharma would probably be serving himself and the captaincy of India better by having a breather away from the game for a couple of games’ time,” Vaughan said.

Mumbai Indians are currently place 10th on the points table and have the worst net run rate of -0.829

