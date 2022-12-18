'It’s Messi! Will that Left Foot do the Job?': Ravi Shastri Commentates During FIFA World Cup Final - WATCH

Ravi Shastri commentating during a cricket world cup final is always a treat for the fans who watch the game on television. The scenarios of 2007 and 2011, narrated in his exhilarating voice, are still fresh in the hearts of cricket lovers. His commentary just doubles up the excitement among those who aren’t present at the stadium. So, just imagine how would it sound if he takes the mic during a FIFA World Cup final.

Though Shastri wasn’t a part of the FIFA World Cup commentary team in Qatar, he did describe a scene from the final game between Argentina and France at the Lusail Stadium in Doha. Argentina captain Lionel Messi, who is playing the last international game of his career, nailed the penalty spot to give Argentina a crucial lead in the first half.

Messi held his nerves in the crucial moment and send Hugo Lloris the wrong way to put the ball in the net. With the goal, Messi also took the one-goal lead over France’s Kylian Mbappe in the golden boot race.

Meanwhile, Shastri, who was in attendance at the venue, turned his mobile camera on and recorded the moment with his voice in the background. The clip was shared on his official Twitter handle which went viral in no time.

“It’s Messi! Will that left foot do the job? It’s the World Cup Final, it’s the left foot, it’s Messi. Can Argentina go 1 up? Tensions all around the ground. You can almost feel the nerves jangling. Here goes Messi. And it’s a goal,” Shastri shouted out loud.

Argentina had a 2-0 lead against France at half-time in the World Cup final after goals by Lionel Messi and Angel Di Maria. Messi scored on a 23rd-minute penalty kick after a foul on Di Maria. Thirteen minutes later Di Maria finished off a flowing team move involving a deft flick from Messi.

Messi now has 12 World Cup goals — the same as Brazil great Pelé — and is the first player to score in the group stage and every round of the knockout stage in a single edition of the tournament.

