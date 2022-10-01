'It's Never A Smooth Ride for An Athlete'-Unmukt Chand's Bruised Picture Breaks the Internet

Former India cricketer Unmukt Chand has posted a picture on social media which is going viral. The picture shows the former Under-19 India World Cup winner with a bruise across his left eye, however, he didn’t disclose how it happened to him. The 29-year-old had relocated to United States earlier last year to play cricket in the latest emerging market of the game.

“It’s never a smooth ride for an athlete. Some days you come home victorious, other days disappointed&there are some when you come home with bruises and dents.Grateful to God to have survived a possible disaster. Play hard but be safe. It’s a thin line. Thanku for the good wishes,” he said on Twitter.

Thanku for the good wishes pic.twitter.com/HfW80lxG1c — Unmukt Chand (@UnmuktChand9) October 1, 2022

Became First Indian Cricketer To Play Big Bash League

Former ICC Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand became the first-ever male cricketer from India to play in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) in January this year. After bidding adieu to Indian cricket, he re-located to the USA last year. Later, he was signed by the franchise Melbourne Renegades for the 2021-22 season of the T20 league.

A few days ago he took a dig at the franchise for not giving him a game in the ongoing season. He took to Twitter and posted a sarcastic message that read, “Feels more like a vacation. Thanks Melbourne!!”

Unmukt, who had also led India A team, never got an opportunity to play in the senior Indian side. However, he had represented three IPL franchises – Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils and Rajasthan Royals. His domestic career spanned more than a decade during which he played 67 First-class games, scoring 3379 runs and more than 4500 runs in 120 List A matches.

He came into the picture during the Under-19 World Cup 2012, where he led India to a title victory. He bagged the player of the match award in the final against Australia, scoring an unbeaten 111. The triumph led him to the IPL but he couldn’t cement his place in any of the franchises he played for.

