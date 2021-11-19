'It's Not About How You Start, It's About How You Finish': Gautam Gambhir's Advice to Suryakumar Yadav

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir gave a valuable piece of advice to flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav as he wants him to finish off the games. Suryakumar played a crucial role in India’s five-wicket win over New Zealand in the first T20I in Jaipur on Wednesday. The middle-order batter hit 62 runs to laid the foundation of the victory, however, he failed to finish off things and was dismissed in the 15th over which also triggered a mini-collapse with India losing three quick wickets.

The Men in Blue managed to register a win in the final over but Gambhir wants India to play ruthless cricket when they are in a position to dominate the opposition.

“You have got to finish off much stronger because chasing targets like these, you have got to be more ruthless with the batting unit. Professionalism is not only about scraping through or getting these runs at the second last ball. When you were in the position where you could absolutely crush the opponents, go out and be ruthless. That is the attitude that India need for the next 11 months and that is what will define them when they head into big tournaments against strong sides," Gambhir said on Star Sports after the match.

The veteran opener further said Suryakumar need to finish off the games to become the most important part of the side.

“Very disappointed. See, though I really admire him for his batting, he needs to finish off these games. It’s not about how you start, it’s about how you finish. It really doesn’t matter if you’ve got a 60, 70 or 80, if you can score the last run, you are the most important part in the side," added Gambhir.

Suryakumar was named Man of the Match for his valuable contribution with the bat, however, it was Rishabh Pant who got the job done by hitting the winning runs for India.

Gambhir feels that remaining not-out after playing such a good knock is what maturity is about as he claims Pant finishing off the game was more crucial for India than Surya’s knock in first T20I.

“Rishabh Pant finishing off this game was more important than Surya getting 62 runs because scoring that last run is the toughest run. So when he was in that position, where he could have come out 70, 80 not out and won the game, that is what maturity is about. You mature not just by scoring runs but by finishing off games in such scenarios," he added.

