It's Not Just about Winning: AB de Villiers Son's Special Message Following RCB's Exit from IPL 2021

Despite having a star-studded squad over the years, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team is yet to win their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) trophy. On Monday night, the Bangalore outfit once again fell short of their target as they were knocked out from the 14th edition of the IPL by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Eliminator Round at the Sharjah Cricket Ground. Following their heartbreaking exit from the league, the swashbuckling RCB batter AB de Villiers’ son has come up with a special message to uplift the morale of his father and his teammates.

The message was shared by ABD’s wife Danielle de Villiers’ or her official Instagram handle. Sharing a snap of their sons’ – John Richard and Abraham – in RCB’s jersey, she wrote, “Our little AB, told me tonight to remember that it’s not about winning, it’s about enjoying the game and giving your best.”

Danielle further said that the youngster learned these wise words from his father. She also went on to say she could find any better words to share the sentiment before adding that she is proud of her husband and children.

Danielle concluded her post by saying that it was a ‘privilege’ to be with the RCB squad throughout IPL 2021 and she will cherish these memories.

Danielle’s post received an overwhelming response on the photo and video sharing platform as the fans heaped praises on the father-son duo.

De Villiers’ also seemed to agree with his son as he wrote “I’ll rephrase.. it’s not JUST about winning, but ALSO enjoying it and ALWAYS giving your best" in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, the Eoin Morgan-led KKR on Monday in the first knockout game of the season held their nerve to win the match by four wickets in the final over.

KKR will next take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifiers 2 of the IPL 2021 on Wednesday, in Sharjah.

