It's Not Just Numbers But What You Bring to Table: Tendulkar on Opening Slot
The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
It's Not Just Numbers But What You Bring to Table: Tendulkar on Opening Slot
The role of an opener in Test cricket requires a different philosophy and mindset, where the ability to translate talent and intent into consistent performance is paramount, insists the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | October 1, 2019, 3:38 PM IST
India vs South Africa | India Capable of Dealing With Jasprit Bumrah's Absence: Tendulkar
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 8:58 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar Eligible to Vote in MCA Polls
Cricketnext Staff | September 30, 2019, 11:22 PM IST
Jasprit Bumrah to Seek Opinion on Stress Fracture from UK Specialists
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sat, 5 October, 2019
SL v PAKLahore
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Mon, 7 October, 2019
SL v PAKLahore All Fixtures
Team Rankings