It's Not like He is 18 or 19. He's 24 Now: Dilip Vengsarkar Wants Youngster Picked for South Africa ODIs

Ex-India selector Dilip Vengsarkar has suggested the BCCI have a look at young batting sensation Ruturaj Gaikwad and field him in the side as soon as possible. He added that the Maharashtra batter is 24 already and there is no point bringing him in after 28. Vengsarkar’s remarks as the BCCI gears up to pick the squad for the three-match ODI series against South Africa which begins on January 19.

Also Read | Youngsters Ruturaj Gaikwad, Venkatesh Iyer in Fray for South Africa ODIs As Shikhar Dhawan’s Form Dips

The Orange Cap holder, Gaikwad was recently promoted as captain of his state side for the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he is amassing huge runs, accounting for 259 runs in five outings at an average of over 60. This included three back-to-back tons. He scored 136 against Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday and notched up 154* against Chhattisgarh a day later. He followed it up with a 124-run knock against Kerala, albeit in a losing cause.

“You must pick a man in form. How many more runs does he need to score to prove himself? It is high time the selectors pick him straight away and give him a proper opportunity," Vengsarkar told The Times of India.

“He (Gaikwad) can bat at No 3 also. He must be accommodated in the team. It’s not like Ruturaj 18 or 19. He’s 24 now. There’s no point in picking him when he’ll be 28," he further said.

Also Read | ‘There’s No Transparency At All’-Childhood Coach Reacts To Virat Kohli’s Sacking as ODI Skipper

There are multiple reports that say that Gaikwad along with Venkatesh Iyer will be among the frontrunners for South Africa ODIs. While BCCI has announced Rohit Sharma as the next captain of the ODI side, the squad for the series is yet to be finalised. It remain to be seen how many rookies do selectors take for the 50-over competition keeping bubble-life and workload management in mind.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here