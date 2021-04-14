"It's not the end of the world, it's only the second game" said Russell in Reply to SRK's Tweet

The renowned Bollywood actor and co-owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders franchise did not hold back his emotions after KKR’s 10-run defeat, on Tuesday, to Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai. Shah Rukh Khan expressed his disappointment in a tweet after KKR’s defeat against MI. The co-owner also apologised to the fans of KKR.

Andre Russell has responded to Shah Rukh Khan’s saying that it’s only the second match and not the end of the world. “Yeah, I support that Tweet [from SRK] but at the end of the day the game of cricket… you are not sure until it’s over. I think we are still confident, we still played some good cricket and I am proud of the boys. You know, we are definitely disappointed but it’s not the end of the world, it’s only the second game and we are going to learn from it,” Russell said in the post-match press conference.

“I just think it’s a game of cricket. I have played hundreds of T20 games and I have seen games where teams cruise in on the driver’s seat and then suddenly lose a few wickets, new batters come in and struggle to get away and that’s what happened tonight. So, we definitely have to learn from this as I have said before,” he further added.

“We will look to make sure that who’s in, stays in and once we learn from all these mistakes that happened tonight we will definitely do better because we have a good team. I have trust and confidence in the boys,” added Andre Russell.

Kolkata Knight Riders lost a match that was in their grasp for the most part of it. Eoin Morgan’s men imploded as they managed just one boundary in the last 5 overs in chase of 153. KKR were restricted to 142 for 7 in their quota of 20 overs as they slipped to their 11th defeat to Mumbai Indians in their last 12 meetings.

