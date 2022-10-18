It's Official: BCCI Gives Its Approval to Conduct Women's IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during tis Annual General Meeting (AGM) on Tuesday in Mumbai gave its approval to get the much-awaited Women’s Indian Premier League. The announcement was made after a host of key decisions were taken during the AGM including the appointment of BCCI’s new president Roger Binny who succeeds Sourav Ganguly into the role.

“The General Body approved to conduct the Women’s Indian Premier League,” read a statement from the BCCI.

While an official window is yet be announced, various media reports in the past have pointed to the one available in March next year when the Women’s IPL’s first season could be held. It is expected to be a five-team contest and will reportedly get underway soon after the 2023 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa.

As per ESPNcricinfo, each team will have a roster of 18 players and of these at most six can be overseas recruits. However, it’s possible that an eleven could feature as many as five foreign players as opposed to the limit of for the men’s IPL.

The catch here is that one of these five players must be from an Associate nation.

Overall. the BCCI plans to conduct 22 matches through the season. An announcement regarding the window/schedule will be made later.

Additionally, the senior Men’s Future Tour Programs for 2023-2027 and senior Women’s Future Tour Programs for 2022-2025 were also approved during the AGM.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is unlikely to nominate its own candidate for the post of ICC Chairman who is to be elected during the board meeting in Melbourne next month.

“As far as India’s representative to the ICC is concerned, it will be decided by the office-bearers. There was no discussion on the ICC chairmanship. Only matters on the agenda were discussed,” a state unit official who attended the AGM told news agency PTI.

The deadline to nominate a candidate is October 20 and the ICC Board will meet from November 11-13.

