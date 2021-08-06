Twitter Restores MS Dhoni's Blue Tick Within Hours After Social Media Furore

Twitter has restored MS Dhoni‘s blue tick hours after it’s removal led to social media furore. BCCI’s media manager Moulin Parekh confirmed that Silicon Valley giants have restored the blue tick, which means MS Dhoni’s account stays verified; the reason behind this move is still very much unknown.

This is not the first such gaffe from Twitter who on an earlier occasion went onto suspend India’s Cabinet Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s verified account on the back of a tussle with Govt of India.

Earlier the blue tick from MS Dhoni’s official handle was removed as his account remained inactive for months. He last tweeted on January 8, 2021 and his tweets were were going down since 2018. Even he shared news of his retirement on Instagram and not on Twitter. Dhoni was among many Indian cricketers who were abused online or trolled, it seems this may have provoked MSD to abstain from the micro-blogging site altogether, he has been quite active on Instagram.

This might not go down well with his fans who just can’t get enough of ‘mahi’. Although, he is expected to connect through them on Instagram, a number of users haven’t taken this lightly once the news broke that Dhoni no longer has an official Twitter ID.

Gulshan Grover is Stunned by MS Dhoni’s New Hairdo, Asks Him Not to Take Up Any ‘Don’ Roles

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken the internet by storm with his new faux-hawk haircut for a couple of days now. While the captain cool has left everyone gushing about it, Bollywood’s Badman Gulshan Grover too seems to be quite impressed by his new look as he asked the cricketer to not take up any ‘Don’ roles now. The actor shared the picture of Dhoni on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Mahi brother @msdhoni Superb look! Plz don’t accept any Don Roles, that will be mere dhande par laat (That will be shut down my business).:He also tagged celebrity hairstylist Aalim Hakim and wrote that Badman is coming for him.

Dhoni has once again hogged the limelight for his dashing look. A couple of days ago, hairstylist Aalim shared his pictures where Captain Cool can be seen sporting an uber-cool faux-hawk cut along with the razor-sharp beard.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here