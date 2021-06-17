'It’s One of the Worries When You Sleep': MSK Prasad Names One Player Who Should Have been Given Longer Run

Ever since his tenure as the chief selector got over, MSK Prasad has been quite vocal about a lot of issues. This time around he has named a player who should have gotten more chances for Team India. It is none other than Tamil Nadu batsman Abhinav Mukund. The latter was a consistent performer in the domestic circuit and played a Test in between as well, but was sidelined after regular players were back in action.

ALSO READ - WTC Final, Ind vs NZ: Virat Kohli Or Kane Williamson, Or Both, To Join Clive Lloyd And MS Dhoni In Elite List

Mukund made his Test debut in 2011 against West Indies and last featured in a Test in 2017. During all these years he just managed to play six Tests. He is still 31, but there seems to be no chance for him to get back in the team. With the likes of Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Prithvi Shaw, Mukund probably won’t get a look in.

“I feel for Abhinav Mukund. It’s one of the worries when you sleep, you feel you could have given an opportunity to him longer. Maybe we could have, these guys have been exceptional in domestic and India A cricket,” MSK Prasad said while speaking to Cricbuzz Plus. Though Mukund only averages 22.5 in all the Tests he has played, but he was never given a long rope. He had 2 fifties in the 14 innings he played.

ALSO READ - Jasprit Bumrah Interviewed By Wife Sanjana Ganesan Before WTC Final: India Star Reveals Best Day Of His Life

But as far as the domestic circuit is concerned, not many can match his record. He has over 10000 runs in 145 matches at an average of 48. Apart from that he had 31 tons to his name, and had a highest-score of 300.

It is safe to assume that his days are gone, as Team India are starting to look at Abhimanyu Easwaran as a future prospect.

Meanwhile, Team India is in England currently, where they will play the WTC final against New Zealand on June 18.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here