It’s Raining Sixes! Colin Munro Slams 90 Runs In 36 Balls In PSL Match

The blistering batting of Colin Munro and Usman Khawaja helped Islamabad United beat Quetta Gladiators by 10 wickets in the 18th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021). Quetta batted first and set a target of 134 runs, which Islamabad chased down in 10 overs. The match was won inside 10 overs for the first time in the PSL’s history. At the same time, this is the most thrilling run chase in league history.

Munro struck 12 fours and five sixes in an undefeated 90 off 36 balls. The New Zealand international is known for his explosive batting in the shorter formats of the game. He certainly proved his credentials as a big-hitter with this PSL match.

Usman Khawaja provided excellent support for Munro, scoring an unbeaten 40 off 27 balls with six fours and a six. The two batted together for an unbreakable 137 runs in 60 balls, the fastest century partnership in PSL history.

Quetta’s batting was a complete disaster, and the bowlers suffered miserably. Munro had a strike rate of around 250. Naseem Shah turned out to be Quetta’s most costly bowler. In one particular over, he gave up 19 runs. Khurram Shahzadi (29 runs in two overs), Mohammad Hasnain (21 runs in two overs), Zahid Mahmood (36 runs in two overs), and Mohammad Nawaz (18 runs in two overs) all contributed to their team’s torrid outing.

Munro hit the game-winning six off the 10th over’s final ball.

Social media users were quite impressed with how Munro took on the bowlers. There were messages of praise and the usual memes.

Islamabad United, this is T20 cricket, not T10. Colin Munro (90*) chased down the target facing just 36 balls as a tribute to India’s 36 allout in the Adelaide Test inns. #Cricket #PSL @IsbUnited @manuz05— Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) June 11, 2021

Weather update: It’s raining SIXES in Abu Dhabi 💥💥💥💥Colin Munro on FIRE 🔥#QGvIU — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 11, 2021

Colin Munro has destroyed Quetta Gladiators all within the powerplay.. Such clean and brutal power hitting that too where batsmen kept on struggling.. BRUTALLY AWESOME! pic.twitter.com/RbdCVDMOM9— Sawera Pasha (@sawerapasha) June 11, 2021

- Highest power play total of PSL.- Fastest chase in PSL history 🙌❤️.Colin Munro was too hot to handle 🔥Unreal from Munro 🙌❤️ pic.twitter.com/V8c7jydYUF — Asad~ (@asad_qureshi258) June 11, 2021

As one social media user put it, it was an “unreal” performance by Munro.

