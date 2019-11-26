Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

One-off Test: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Kolkata

27 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

upcoming
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

‘It’s Right Up There’ – Williamson on Win Against England in First Test

After New Zealand defeated hosts England by an innings and 65 runs in the first Test at the Bay Oval, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the win was “right up there” among their best Test wins, for how they came back into the match.

Cricketnext Staff |November 26, 2019, 11:21 AM IST
‘It’s Right Up There’ – Williamson on Win Against England in First Test

After New Zealand defeated hosts England by an innings and 65 runs in the first Test at the Bay Oval, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that the win was “right up there” among their best Test wins, for how they came back into the match.

In response to England’s first innings total of 353, the hosts rose to the challenge and made a massive 615/9 declared, which gave their bowlers enough cushion to eventually bowl the visitors out. Neil Wagner was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 5/44, and England were all-out for 197.

"To lose the toss and be 350 behind in the first innings required something special," Williamson said. "And it was something special for 200 overs to get us into a position which gave us a chance. To get 600 gave us that opportunity to bowl last on that wicket, so a huge amount of credit goes to the way the middle-order built those partnerships. That was really important because they put in a lot of overs in that first innings. For the guys to freshen up proved really important without Trent as a resource.

"The pitch started to deteriorate which is what you want to see in Test cricket. But when you do see that you want to have won the toss. This is certainly right up there in terms of a tough, grinding Test victory."

BJ Watling made a sensational double ton (205 off 473 balls) and was patient at the crease, involved in a 261-run-stand for the seventh wicket with Mitchell Santner, much to the frustration of the English bowlers. Williamson, who was dismissed shortly after he reached his fifty was all praise for Watling’s innings.

"Scores of 50 and 60 weren't enough to turn the momentum from England's first innings," said Williamson. "It did require something large and for a long period of time and that's what those guys did. It was a brilliant effort against a very strong England bowling attack. It was outstanding to see that middle, lower-order apply themselves like that. BJ Watling is such a tough competitor and just cares about getting the team into a position to win cricket games.

"It goes a long way to him applying himself for near on 500 balls, which is an amazing effort. A lot of people wish they could bat 500 balls, including myself. It was a brilliant, brilliant performance and it took a huge amount of hard work scoring at two-and-a-half an over for the most part so it wasn't free flowing. For BJ and Mitch to keep soaking up that pressure was outstanding and something that is clearly very hard to do for everybody."

Towards the end of the match, Williamson left the field with a hip injury, and with the hosts sweating over the fitness of Trent Boult as well, Williamson said that it’s important to assess everyone’s physical condition before the Hamilton Test which begins on November 29th.

"A lot was taken out of both teams in this Test," Williamson said. "It was a really tough effort for long periods. But we have that squad of 15 and all the guys will meet up in Hamilton and we will have to assess the fitness of everybody."

england vs new zealandKane Williamsonnew zealand vs englandWilliamson

Related stories

Application, Patience Sealed Test Win, Says Captain Kane Williamson
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 5:09 PM IST

Application, Patience Sealed Test Win, Says Captain Kane Williamson

Wagner Stars as New Zealand Thrash England in First Test
Cricketnext Staff | November 25, 2019, 10:16 AM IST

Wagner Stars as New Zealand Thrash England in First Test

'It Just Happens' - New Zealand Hero Watling Struggles to Explain Success
Cricketnext Staff | November 23, 2019, 1:48 PM IST

'It Just Happens' - New Zealand Hero Watling Struggles to Explain Success

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Wed, 27 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Kolkata

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Hamilton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 29 Nov, 2019

PAK v AUS
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more