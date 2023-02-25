'Will Come Back Strongly and Put a Great Show': Harmanpreet's Emotional Message for Fans Goes Viral

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India was taken aback following a 5-run defeat against Australia in the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 semi-final on Thursday. The Women in Blue India came agonizingly close yet ended on the losing side and were ultimately knocked out of the tournament. The Indian skipper, whose resilient knock went in vain, was left extremely shattered by the loss and was seen breaking into tears after the encounter at Newlands, Cape Town.

ALSO READ | ‘Very Sure He’d be Part of 2023 ODI WC Squad’: Dinesh Karthik’s Massive Prediciton for IND Pacer

Harman scored a valiant 52 off 34 balls with the help of six boundaries and a maximum. Soon after her half-century, she got run out in a bizarre fashion and threw her bat furiously as she walked off. Her dismissal also ended India’s hopes of winning the coveted ICC trophy as the Indian tail didn’t wag which led the Aussies to storm into their seventh straight T20 World Cup final.

Had Harman been in the middle till the end, the results would have been different. She too knew that fact and that’s the reason she couldn’t control her tears after the close defeat. A day later, the Indian skipper took to social media to thank the Indian cricket fans for supporting her and the entire team, promising that the unit will come back stronger.

“This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup. I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team lose. All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there,” Harmanpreet tweeted on Friday night.

This is for all our fans across the globe who have supported us throughout this World Cup . I thank you for believing in our journey. I know as a cricket fan it’s sad to see your team loose . All I can say is that we will come back strongly and put a great show out there .🙏🏼🇮🇳— Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) February 24, 2023

Australia will face hosts South Africa in the big final on Sunday. The Proteas women edged England in a thrilling semifinal to reach their first-ever ICC Womens T20 World Cup final with a six-run win on Friday.

ALSO READ | Ismail, Khaka Guide South Africa to Maiden Women’s T20 World Cup Final With Thrilling Win Over England

Tazmin Brits’s 68 set South Africa up for a commanding total of 164 for four, as she combined for a 96-run opening stand with Laura Wolvaardt, with no bowler safe from an onslaught. England looked to respond in the same vein, racing to 50 runs before wickets regularly halted their progress, Brits taking four catches in the performance of a lifetime.

(With Agency Inputs)

Get the latest Cricket News here