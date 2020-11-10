It’s Show time now: Hardik Pandya And MI Paltan Gear Up For IPL 2020 Finals Against Delhi Capitals

Mumbai Indians have won the tournament a record four times and Hardik Pandya will be aiming to extend that record when MI face Delhi Capitals.

Almost two months and 55 matches later, the cricket fans have finally reached the destination they have been looking forward to for a long time. The IPL 2020 finals will be hosted tonight at the Dubai International Stadium. The finals for the 13th edition of Indian Premier League, to be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals, will begin at 7.30 pm IST on November 10.

While preparations for the big day are on, MI’s all-rounder Hardik Pandya has gave us a glimpse of him getting prepped up for the final match of the season. Sharing a video with clips of him practising on net and off-field, Pandya wrote the caption, “We’ve put in the hard yards but it’s showtime now! Let’s go, @mumbaiindians.” The video shows him hitting one six after another in the nets, along with his workout sessions at the gym.

This season is crucial for MI as they are set to become the first team to win five IPL titles by winning the 13th season. Pandya has put forward a great show of his talent in IPL 2020. However, being an all-rounder, Pandya’s focus has been majorly on the batting side. He, along with Kieron Pollard, has helped Mumbai-based franchise put up an amazing fight in most of the matches.

Despite starting their campaign with a loss against Chennai Super Kings, MI’s journey to IPL 2020 finals has been a story of their start work and strong team line-up, which has shown a balanced game throughout. Apart from the two Pandya brothers and Pollard, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have also impressed the audiences with their A-game.

Mumbai Indians have already defeated Delhi Capitals in their previous league outings as well as Qualifier 1. It is yet to be seen if tonight’s match will be the continuation of MI’s dominance or will DC surprise everyone with their maiden run to finals.