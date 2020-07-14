It’s Still Tense Every Time I Watch It: Eoin Morgan on 2019 World Cup Final vs New Zealand

It's been one year since Eoin Morgan lead Team England to their maiden World Cup victory, against New Zealand at Lord's. But such was the match, that watching it again can make anyone tense.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Morgan said,"The last four months have been a bit of a challenge but it’s meant I’ve actually been able to sit down and watch the whole of the final three times now."
"That’s allowed me to enjoy it and take it in for the first time. It’s an incredible day to watch from start to finish. It’s still tense every time I watch it, with the ebb and flow, but looking back now it feels a privilege to have been part of it.
"It is still extraordinary to think that not only the final against New Zealand but also the Super Over that followed it finished with scores level and England were crowned champions courtesy of hitting more boundaries in a bizarre tie-breaker."
But that fact does not lessen the triumph for Morgan. "I think in life the harder you work for anything, whether it is a World Cup or a forward defensive shot, the better it feels afterwards," said Morgan. "That’s human nature and that’s what it felt to me.
"The dramatic nature of the day really has done wonders for the sport. The final was actually bigger than cricket and became one of the highlights of British sporting history. It’s probably even more satisfying that the final will be remembered for a very long time."
Now having won the 50-overs format title, next on the list is the 20-overs title for the Irishman.
"T20 has been the format we’ve purposely neglected and it has sat on the back seat for the last four years," he said.
"But that’s changing now. There has never been a team that have held both World Cups and winning one of the tournaments in Australia or India would be unbelievable. And winning both of them would be bigger than winning the 50-over World Cup!"
