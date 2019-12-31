Kolkata: BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it's "too early" to comment on the ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.
"First we will have to see the proposal, let it come and then we will see. It's too early to say. Can't comment just like this," Ganguly said at the Eden Gardens when asked about his views on four-day Tests.
The International Cricket Council's (ICC) cricket committee will formally consider trimming Tests to four days from five for the 2023-2031 cycle.
The ICC wanting to stage more global events, the BCCI's demands for an expanded bilateral calendar, proliferation of T20 leagues around the world and cost of hosting a five-day game are some of the factors contributing to the need for a four-day game.
A four-day Test is not a new concept with the last one played between England and Ireland earlier this year. South Africa and Zimbabwe too played one in 2017.
Ganguly also gave no update on the formation of the Cricket Advisory Committee, which is supposed to appoint the national selectors.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
It's Too Early to Say: Ganguly on ICC's Four-day Tests Proposal
BCCI President Sourav Ganguly on Monday said it's "too early" to comment on the ICC's proposal to make four-day Tests mandatory as part of the World Test Championship from 2023.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 30, 2019, 6:57 PM IST
ICC to Consider Making Four-day Tests Mandatory for 2023-31 Cycle
Cricketnext Staff | November 29, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
Time for ICC to Make Test Matches Four-day Affairs: Mark Taylor
Cricketnext Staff | August 25, 2019, 4:08 PM IST
Sachin Tendulkar Feels Test Cricket Requires 'Interesting Tracks' for Revival
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020
ENG v SACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
UAE v OMACape Town
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020
SL v INDGuwahati BCS All Fixtures
Team Rankings