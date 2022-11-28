'It's Tough on Sanju Samson': Wicketkeeper-Batter Gets Backing After Questionable Team Selection

Sanju Samson was dropped from India’s playing XI for the 2nd ODI against New Zealand that was eventually abandoned after persistent rain. However, his exclusion created a storm on social media with fans questioning the logic behind the decision considering Samson had scored a decent 36 in the series opener.

After being snubbed for the T20 World Cup, Samson was included in both the T20I and ODI squads for the New Zealand tour. Interestingly, he didn’t play in either of the T20Is but was given a chance in the first ODI where he performed reasonably well.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

India though suffered a seven-wicket defeat following which they made a couple of changes for the second match that included benching Samson and Shardul Thakur and replacing them with Deepak Hooda and Deepak Chahar.

There have been possible explanations that Samson’s exclusion is because of the fact that India want to fit in a batting allrounder in their eleven so as to have more bowling options.

Former India spinner Murali Kartik says the lack of batting allrounders is impacting Samson’s international career. “You want bowling options, unfortunately for India, the top-six that we have here, none of them bowl. And I said this before as well, it’s tough on Sanju Samson. We all keep talking about how good he is," Karthik said on Prime Video.

Samson had been quite impressive during the home ODI series against South Africa before the T20 World Cup, scoring 86*, 30* and 2* during the three matches.

“He (Samson) comes and gets a lovely score. He bats really well in the series against South Africa. Yes, the feeling is to keep him going and then that’s right. But now he misses out in spite of scoring runs in the previous game and you get Deepak Hooda to bowl, which is fine," Kartik said.

He added, “…if you are picking him as a batter from the get-go and then getting him to bowl, that’s a different thing. But for him to come now and then the others to miss out.. look Shardul Thakur has been among the wickets. It’s a tough ask. I know VVS Laxman has got a lot on his plate, he is a fair man. With the squad of 14, this is what they have tried to do, given what happened in the previous game," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here