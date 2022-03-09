'It's Very Sweet of Him': Ashwin Receives Special Gifts From Kapil Dev for Surpassing His Test Record

The first India vs Sri Lanka Test match in Mohali turned out to be memorable for so many players on the team.

For Virat Kohli, he represented the country for the hundredth time in the longest format while Rohit Sharma began his Test captaincy journey. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja registered the highest score – 175 not out – batting at no. 7 and backed it up with a match-haul of 9 wickets. Meanwhile, ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin scripted history, surpassing former captain Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets to become the second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Ashwin bagged his 435th Test wickets when he dismissed Charith Asalanka in Sri Lanka’s second innings. After India’s remarkable win by an innings and 222 runs, the off-spinner wrote a heartfelt post on Instagram, terming the milestone nothing less than a dream.

In reply, Kapil showered massive praise on 35-year-old, backing him to take his tally to 500. That wasn’t it though. In a recent video shared on BCCI’s social media handles, Ashwin revealed that the legendary all-rounder sent a few mementos following his memorable achievement.

“It was very sweet of Kapil paaji. He actually sent a bouquet home and also sent a small hand-written note congratulating me for crossing him,” he said.

Ashwin now sits second only to Anil Kumble who has 619 wickets in Test cricket. The former expressed his gratitude towards some greats of Indian cricket who he looked up to while growing up.

“You know… sometimes people forget that people like Kapil Dev, Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh… those who have done incredible things in the past, are one of the reasons why I am sitting here today. So, we have to be deeply indebted to such people and at the same time be very humble in what we are doing. I am extremely pleased and full of gratitude towards all those people,” he pointed out.

