ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction For Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, July 4, 7:15 PM IST

ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Dindigul Dragons: In the ninth match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022, Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan will have a go at Dindigul Dragons. The game will be conducted at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul on Monday.

Dindigul Dragons will start the game as undergods. The team hasn’t made a good start to the competition as they lack consistency. With just one victory from three league matches, Dragons occupy fifth place in the points table. They are heading into the Monday match after losing their last game to Nellai Royal Kings by eight wickets. It was the poor batting performance that led to the downfall of the Dindigul Dragons. Batting first in the match, they scored only 130 runs.

Speaking of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan, they got off to a dream start to the T20 league. Tamizhan scored a four-wicket victory over Ruby Trichy Warriors in the season opener. The wicketkeeper-batter was the star performer for his team as he slammed not out 42 runs off just 26 balls.

Ahead of the match between the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Dindigul Dragons, here is everything you need to know:

ITT vs DD Telecast

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan vs Dindigul Dragons game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

ITT vs DD Live Streaming

The ITT vs DD fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ITT vs DD Match Details

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Dindigul Dragons will play against each other at the NPR College Ground in Dindigul at 7:15 PM IST on July 04, Monday.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Rajendran Vivek

Vice-Captain: Hari Nishanth

Suggested Playing XI for ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Srikkanth Anirudhya, Tushar Raheja

Batters: Rajendran Vivek, Subramanian Anand, K Vishal Vaidya

All-rounders: M Mohammed, Hari Nishanth, Karaparambil Monish

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Rangraj Suthesh, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

ITT vs DD2 Probable XIs

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan: S Mohan Prasath, S Siddharth, Srikkanth Anirudha (c), Subramanian Anand, Tushar Raheja (wk), Ravi Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Sathiyanarayanan L, Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar

Dindigul Dragons: Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, M Silambarasan, K Vishal Vaidhya, Hari Nishanth (c), K Mani Bharathi (wk), RS Mokit Hariharan, Andimani Pradeep, Rajendran Vivek, Karaparambil Monish, S Arun, Rangaraj Suthesh

