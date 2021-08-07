ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 match, August 07

ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons: The 25th match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2021 will be played between Dindigul Dragons and Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans. The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host the match on August 07, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans do not have any time to lose now in the T20 Championship. The franchise needs to secure victory against Dindigul Dragons by a big margin on Saturday to keep their hopes of the playoffs alive. This will be Idream’s last league match in the TNPL 2021. Currently, the team is languishing at the second-last position in the points table with just two victories from six games.

Dindigul Dragons, on the other hand, have done relatively well in the competition. However, the team also needs a victory in their last league match of TNPL 2021 to confirm a berth for themselves in the second stage. They are coming into the match against Idream after securing victory in three out of six league games.

Ahead of the match between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons; here is everything you need to know:

ITT vs DD Telecast

The Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Dindigul Dragons match will be broadcasted on Star Sports Network in India.

ITT vs DD Live Streaming

The ITT vs DD game is available to be streamed live on the Disney + Hotstar app and website.

ITT vs DD Match Details

The match between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Dindigul Dragons will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on August 07, Saturday at 03:30 PM IST.

ITT vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- C Hari Nishanth

Vice-Captain- K Mani Bharathi

Suggested Playing XI for ITT vs DD Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: K Mani Bharathi

Batsmen: Mohit Hariharan, C Hari Nishanth, S Swaminathan, P Francis Rokins

All-rounders: Ravi Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Rangaraj Suthesh, Rajendran Vivek

ITT vs DD Probable XIs:

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, A Karippuswamy, S Aravind, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, Tushar Raheja(wk), Affan Khader, S Dinesh, P Francis Rokins

Dindigul Dragons: C Hari Nishanth, M Silambarasan, RS Mokit Hariharan, Rangaraj Suthesh, Rajhamany Srinivasan, MS Sanjay, S Swaminathan, Lakshminarayanan Vignesh, K Mani Bharathi(wk), Rajendran Vivek, Gurjapneet Singh

