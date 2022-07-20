ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match, July 20, 7:15 PM IST

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Siechem Madurai Panthers: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan will have a go at Siechem Madurai Panthers for the first time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Wednesday. Siechem Madurai Panthers are doing a great job in the competition.

They are occupying third place in the points table with four wins from five league matches. Panthers will be high on confidence on Wednesday as they defeated Dindigul Dragons and Salem Spartans in their last two matches by seven wickets and 39 runs. Bowlers are leading for the team as they conceded only 122 and 126 runs in their last two games.

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan need a turnaround and find their rhythm at the earliest. The team is currently reeling at sixth place in the standings with just two wins and four losses. Tamizhan were hammered by Lyca Kovai Kings in their last game by nine wickets as they failed to defend 157 runs in 20 overs.

Ahead of the match between the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Siechem Madurai Panthers, here is everything you need to know:

ITT vs SMP Telecast

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan vs Siechem Madurai Panthers game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India

ITT vs SMP Live Streaming

The ITT vs SMP fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ITT vs SMP Match Details

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Siechem Madurai Panthers will play against each other at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium in Salem at 7:15 PM IST on July 20, Wednesday.

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Dinesh Karthik

Vice-Captain – N Sarangarajan Chaturved

Suggested Playing XI for ITT vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Arun Karthik, Dinesh Karthik

Batters: N Sarangarajan Chaturved, S Aravind, K Rajkumar

All-rounders: Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, Maan Bafna

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Kiran Aakash, Ragupathy Silambarasan.

ITT vs SMP Probable XIs:

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan: M Mohammed, Maan Bafna, S Aravind, Srikkanth Anirudhaa (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Subramanian Anand, Aswin Crist, S Mohan Prasanth, Sathiyanarayanan L, Tushar Raheja, Ravi Rajkumar

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Vignesh Iyer, K Rajkumar, Arun Karthik, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (c), Rithik Easwaran (wk), Jagatheesan Kousik, P Saravanan, Kiran Akash, B Rocky, Sunny Sandhu, Ragupathy Silamabarasan

