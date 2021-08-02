ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers TNPL 2021 match 20, August 2, 7:30 pm IST

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s TNPL 2021 between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans will take on the Siechem Madurai Panthers in match 20 of the ongoing Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2021, on Monday, August 2. The game will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chepauk, Chennai and is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST.

The Tiruppur Tamizhans have had a mixed tournament so far, with five points in their five games so far. While their game against the Chepauk Super Gillies was washed out, they won two and lost two each thus far and are placed fourth in the table. The Tamizhans head into this game on the back of a nail-biting two-run victory in their last game over the Lyca Kovai Kings.

On the other hand, the Madurai Panthers had their previous fixture against the Nellai Royal Kings washed out. However, in the previous three games, they lost two and registered a solitary win so far. In their last completed game, they suffered a 19-runs defeat at the hands of the Kovai Kings.

Ahead of the match between IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Siechem Madurai Panthers; here is everything you need to know:

ITT vs SMP Telecast

The IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Siechem Madurai Panthers match will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

ITT vs SMP Live Streaming

The match between ITT vs SMP is available to be streamed live on Disney+Hotstar app and website.

ITT vs SMP Match Details

The match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chepauk, Chennai on Monday, August 2, at 7:30 pm IST.

ITT vs SMP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Jagatheesan Kousik

Vice-Captain: M Mohammed

Suggested Playing XI forITT vs SMP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Arun Karthik

Batsmen: B Anirudh Sita Ram, S Dinesh, S Siddharth, NS Chaturved

All-rounders: M Mohammed, Jagatheesan Kousik, Ravi Rajkumar

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, Ramalingan Rohit

ITT vs SMP Probable XIs:

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans: M Mohammed (C), Aswin Crist, Ravi Rajkumar, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, A Karippuswamy, S Dinesh, P Francis Rokins, S Siddharth, Tushar Raheja(wk), Rooban Raj M

Siechem Madurai Panthers: Arun Karthik, Praveen Kumar P (WK), B Anirudh Sita Ram, N Sarangarajan Chaturved (C), J Kousik, P Sughendhiran, R Mithun, L Kiran Akash, Gowtham V, Ragupathy Silambarasan, Aushik Srinivas

