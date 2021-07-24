ITT vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today’s Shriram TNPL T20, July 24, 7:30 PM IST

ITT vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans Shriram TNPL T20:

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans will be squaring off against Salem Spartans at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Saturday, July 24. The two sides have played one match each in the league. However, their respective matches got abandoned due to the weather conditions. Both the teams have faced each other four times in previous seasons of the league. Out of the total matches that they have played, Salem Spartans have managed to win in three while Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans could only register the win in one match. The upcoming outing is scheduled for 7:30 PM IST.

All you need to know about Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans match:

ITT vs SS Telecast

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans vs Salem Spartans match will not be televised in India.

ITT vs SS Live Streaming

The match can be live streamed at Fancode app or website. ITT vs SS Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, July 24 at M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The game will start at 7:30 PM IST.

ITT vs SS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Vijay Shankar

Vice-Captain: M Mohammed

Suggested Playing XI for ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Keeper – Tushar Raheja

Batsmen – Akshay Srinivasan, S Siddharth, Daryl Ferrario

All-rounders – Ravi Karthikeyan, Vijay Shankar, M Mohammed

Bowlers – Ganeshan Periyaswamy, M Ganesh Moorthi, Murugan Ashwin, Aswin Crist

ITT vs SS Probable XIs:

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhans: S Aravind, Tushar Raheja, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, R Rajkumar, M Mohammed, Aswin Crist, Maan Bafna, S Mohan Prasath, S Dinesh, S Siddharth, P Francis Rokins

Salem Spartans: Akshay Srinivasan, Umashankar Sushil(wk), B Praanesh, M Ganesh Moorthi, Ravi Karthikeyan, Ganeshan Periyaswamy, Vijay Shankar, Murugan Ashwin, Hari Gopinath, Daryl Ferrario, S Abishiek

