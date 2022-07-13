ITT vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match, July 13, 7:15 PM IST

ITT vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 match between Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Salem Spartans: Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan will have a go at Salem Spartans for the first time in the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2022 on Wednesday. Both the teams need to bring a positive change in their performance to climb up the points table.

Salem Spartans are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They are experiencing a dismal ride with three losses from as many games. Spartans lost their most recent game to Madhurai Panthers by 39 runs after failing to chase 166 runs in 20 overs.

Speaking of Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan, they are sixth in the standings with just one victory from three league matches. Tamizhan made a good start by defeating Ruby Trichy Warriors by four wickets. However, the team has now lost the plot. They are on a two-match losing streak with their last two defeats against Dindigul Dragons and Nellai Royal Kings.

Ahead of the match between the Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Salem Spartans, here is everything you need to know:

ITT vs SS Telecast

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan vs Salem Spartans game will be telecast on Star Sports Network in India.

ITT vs SS Live Streaming

The ITT vs SS fixture will be streamed live on the Voot app and website.

ITT vs SS Match Details

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan and Salem Spartans will play against each other at the SNR College Cricket Ground in Coimbatore at 7:15 PM IST on July 13, Wednesday.

ITT vs SS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain – Pranav Kumar

Vice-Captain – Daryl Ferrario

Suggested Playing XI for ITT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Srikkanth Anirudha

Batters: Jafar Jamal, Gopinath, Pranav Kumar, Subramanian Anand

All-rounders: Daryl Ferrario, Maan Bafna, M Mohammed

Bowlers: Aswin Crist, Murugan Ashwin, Kishoor

ITT vs SS Probable XIs:

Idream Tiruppur Tamizhan: Aswin Crist, Srikkanth Anirudha(c), S Siddharth, Subramanian Anand, Maan Bafna, Suresh Kumar, Tushar Raheja(wk), Sathiyanarayanan L, S Mohan Prasath, Ravi Rajkumar, M Mohammed

Salem Spartans: Gopinath, M Ganesh Moorthi, R Kavin(w), G Periyaswamy, G Kishoor, Jafar Jamal, Murugan Ashwin(c), S Ganesh, Pranav Kumar, Daryl Ferrario, S Abishiek

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here