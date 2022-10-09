'I've Been Focusing on my Batting For Quite a Long Time,' Says Shardul Thakur

Shardul Thakur has played some eye-catching knocks during his international career for India in Tests and ODIs. Even though he bats quite low down the order, Thakur has peeled off three half-centuries across formats and adds a much-needed depth to India’s batting order.

The 30-year-old proved his batting credentials one more time during the tense chase against South Africa in Lucknow ODI where he struck 33 in a 93-run stand with Sanju Samson to keep India’s hopes alive.

Thakur gave the example of top teams including Australia and England who bat deep and which at times makes the difference.

“If you see teams who have done very well at international level, their batting line-up has been quite deep. Like Australia for instance, they have the likes of Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc coming at 8 or 9. Even for that matter England. I’ve been focusing on my batting for quite a long time now. obviously batting at no 7 or the one coming at no 9, if they can contribute it’s always great. That gives you a cushion,” Thakur said during a media interaction on Saturday.

“We also can have our batting lineup deep and make the difference — the difference of 15-20 runs that can be crucial in winning the match especially in white ball cricket,” he added.

Indian cricket team’s bowling has come under fire of late but Thakur said it’s unfair as the rival bowlers too are also leaking runs. “It’s not fair to criticise only the Indians, even their bowlers are taken to cleaners. We won the T20I series, but they also were slammed,” he said.

“I think before questioning the consistency we should see how the wicket was, the conditions. Sometimes in an ODI match more than 350-runs are scored so in that case every bowler got hit. There has been no one sided match for India, be it on a batting or a bowling friendly pitch, most have been competitive. We have won most matches and showed consistency,” he added.

South Africa defeated India by 9 runs in the first ODI on Thursday to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will be played at the JSCA Cricker Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday.

