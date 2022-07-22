'I've Been Hearing it For 10 Years': Shikhar Dhawan Says Criticism Doesn't Bother Him

With 6,325 runs to his name so far, Shikhar Dhawan is the 10th highest run-getter in Indian ODI history. Among the active Indian cricketers, his tally of 17 centuries is the third most in ODIs. Yet the left-handed batter’s form comes under close scrutiny whenever he fails to make a significant score.

The 36-year-old is closing in on 12 years of international career and is used to the criticism that comes his way. But he’s not bothered by it because in his words, had it been otherwise, he ‘wouldn’t have reached where he’s today’.

“I have been hearing it for 10 years,” Dhawan replied when asked about constant criticism on his performances on the eve of India’s three-match ODI series against West Indies on Thursday. “It doesn’t bother me. They keep talking, I keep performing. If it did affect me, I wouldn’t have reached where I am today.”

Dhawan, who would be leading India for the second time in a year, says he keeps analysing his own performances and looks for ways to constantly improve his game.

“Everybody has their own views. I know my job, how to execute it, what is needed. I’ve been doing this for so many years now. I know it every well. Things may go adrift in a couple of matches but it doesn’t bother me. I keep analysing me, improving myself and that’s what matters,” he said.

India will be taking on a West Indies team has is smarting from an ODI series defeat at home to Bangladesh. The last time Dhawan led India was during the Sri Lanka tour last year with the tourists winning a three-match ODI series 2-1.

Despite the recent result, West Indies will still throw a much stiffer challenge but Dhawan says he’s quite confident and his team will enter the field with an aim to win every game.

“Pressure is always part of international cricket. But not so much that I end up changing my personality or my natural game. I’ve lot of self-belief in myself and my team. We are confident and give our best shot with a winner’s mindset,” he said.

Dhawan recently shared a clip on Instagram where his teammates are taking on a viral challenge. The pleasantly surprising act of the reel was India head coach Rahul Dravid’s cameo towards the end.

Dhawan says he shares a good rapport with Dravid and everyone else and that today, Instagram reels have replaced team bonding events of the past.

“I’ve a very good relation with Rahul bhaiya. We went to Sri Lanka together and from there a strong bond was created. We have developed a good understanding. My nature is such that I end up being close to everyone. Fun is also important along with work. The liveliness creates a deep bond.There used to be team dinners and activities, today we have reels. It creates a happy atmosphere,” Dhawan said.

