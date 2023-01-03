'I've Got Three Young Kids...': Trent Boult Explains Why he Gave up New Zealand Cricket Contract

Last August, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced that they have released their star bowler Trent Boult from the central contract with the cricketer wanting to spend more time with his young family in addition to getting tired of overseas tour. However, it didn’t mean Boult was completely stepping away from cricket but the major decision not just gave him some breathing space but also freed his time to instead participate in T20 leagues.

At 33, Boult is still a couple of years from seriously start looking towards post-cricket prospects but his decision has certainly left New Zealand cricket in a tricky spot with fears of other players following the suit considering the ever-rising lure of T20 leagues.

Boult says he’s proud of his achievements with the New Zealand Test team but the decision was inevitable.

“I’m incredibly proud of what I’ve achieved in the Test arena. But I’ve got three young kids and I look at my career as a length of string. I feel like I’m at the later end of that piece of string," Boult was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

No contract means Boult is free to participate in any tournament he wishes to but will not be given a preferential treatment when it comes to playing for New Zealand. Still the left-arm pacer harbours dream of representing his country at the 2023 ODI World Cup.

“I’ve chosen to go into two other leagues around the busiest time in the New Zealand cricket summer. I do understand that the decision to give back my contract obviously is going to open the door for other people," Boult admittted.

“I want to be there (world cup) to have another crack and I hope that is still the case. It’s still a wee way away," he added.

While Boult thinks that it will be a common sight for the players in the latter stages of their career following into his footsteps, youngsters choosing club over country might be a worry for New Zealand though.

“It might be common for guys at a certain point of their careers. I think if kids who have played a year of international cricket are choosing to do it over international cricket, that might be a worry," he said.

“There’s not a heck of a lot of cricketers in New Zealand. There’s not a lot of people!" he added.

