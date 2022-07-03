‘I've Just been Cropped Out of Ravi Shastri's Life’ – Here’s How Kevin Pietersen Put the Former India Coach in a Soup

Former India team director and head coach Ravi Shastri is back at the commentary box after quite a long while for the England vs India series as part of the Sky Sports broadcasting team which also features their long-time fixture, former England captain, Naseer Hussain. Hussain himself has transitioned into one of the most sought-after broadcasters in recent times, and Shastri joining the team makes it a dream team of sorts with the likes of Ian Ward, Michael Atherton, Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Butcher and Kevin Pietersen also part of the team.

However, for the keen followers of Indian and England cricket Shastri and Hussain together would evoke rather contrasting memories. Here’s a brief refresher: During India’s tour of England in 2011, Hussain made a remark at BCCI’s hesitance of using a particular technology – Hawk-Eye – to aid the umpires as a disgrace after Harbhajan Singh was given out LBW despite a massive edge. Shastri retaliated on the post-match show asking, what right does Hussain have, to say that it (BCCI decision on saying no to the technology for the series) as a disgrace, and went on to accuse the English media of being jealous of the BCCI for its recent success.

The next day, when Hussain and Shastri were commenting together, the former English skipper confronted Shastri over his remarks and that made for some nervy and tense few minutes on air with Shastri trying to defend what he said and Hussain sticking to his guns.

Now, what is the context of what happened 11 years back now, you ask? Read on…

As mentioned earlier, Shastri and Hussain are back together and Pietersen, a regular Sky Sports broadcaster decided to have a bit of fun at their expense.

Here’s what happened: Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test turned blue for England great Bob Willis, who had passed away three years ago from prostate cancer. India and England players sported blue caps to raise money and help the Bob Willis Fund while the sky commentary team wore blue blazers and clicked a picture. The picture, with the entire Sky Sports commentary team, was shared by Ward on his Twitter page, but when Shastri shared it on his page, Hussain, who was standing at the far left was cropped out of the tweet, prompting Hussain to confront the former India coach on air.

In a video shared by Sky Sports on Twitter, Hussain can be seen asking Shastri where is he in the picture and goes on to add, “I have just been cropped out of Ravi Shastri’s life. Where am I Ravi? I mean, you put your arm around me yesterday and said we are getting on well, we put everything behind us … obviously not.”

“I’ve just been cropped out of Ravi Shastri’s life, cancelled!” Ravi (or was it? ) broke Nasser’s heart #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/gAzr8TP7b6 — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 3, 2022

Ian Ward’s Tweet

A pleasure to be apart of the #BlueforBob at Edgbaston – a great man and a great cause fighting the prostate cancer that took him. There’s still time to donate if you can – https://t.co/tkbgMaCNBZ @KP24 @nassercricket @Athersmike @KumarSanga2 @markbutcher72 pic.twitter.com/LPnWrXu04E — Ian Ward (@WardyShorts) July 2, 2022

Ravi Shastri’s Tweet

However, this was all part of a fun banter, and the real culprit was none other than Pietersen. Shastri later revealed that it was KP who sent him the edited photo.

