'I’ve Put Runs On the Board' - Wade Hits Back Over Test Snub

Loading...
Tasmanian wicketkeeper-batsman has managed 571 runs at 63.44 in six Sheffield Shield encounters and is currently leading the run-chart. Australia, meanwhile, have included the likes of Marnus Labuschagne (28.22), Matt Renshaw (19.80), Peter Handscomb (45.12) and Joe Burns (47.20) in the squad despite inferior numbers.
“Justin Langer shot me an email before the start of the last test just saying well done on my performances (but) at the moment I’m not probably going to get a look in anytime soon,” Wade told Fox Sports News.
"It’s pretty frustrating.
“I feel like my form is as good as anyone in the country. When Justin first took over he said that weight of runs would be the leverage to get selected, and I feel like I’ve put the runs on the board over a long period of time.
“I’m hoping they’re not just looking at me as a specialist keeper, I hope they are looking at me as a batsman as well. If I have to prove that in Shield cricket, I will. I’ll come up the order and take off the gloves. Hopefully the communication keeps coming.”
When Australian selector Trevor Hohns was asked about Wade's omission from the Test team, he had said that the left-hander will have to bat higher than his position at number six for his state side to push his case forward. Responding to the comments, Tasmanian Tigers coach Adam Griffiths made it clear that they were never told about this.
Wade said he doesn't mind batting up the order for Tasmania if that's what the selectors want.
“It was a blessing in disguise that I got to play just as a batter with Tim (Paine) in the team, so it probably showed the selectors that I can play as a specialist batsman. I’m not batting in the top four of five at the moment for Tasmania, but at the moment in the Test team I feel like number 5 or 6, that role would suit me perfectly, so hopefully they come knocking soon.
“I’m arguably batting on the worst wicket in the country. Granted it is at six, but I feel like I’m in pretty early in most innings. They might want me to come up the order, maybe that’s something that I can look at.
“I understand, as a keeper it’s probably not going to come there … my Test career is probably done as a wicket-keeper but I feel like my weight of runs as a batsman should be looked at.”
First Published: January 11, 2019, 1:08 PM IST