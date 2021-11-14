‘I’ve the Feeling That It’s Indeed Their Time’: Sourav Ganguly Picks Winner of T20 World Cup 2021

Trans-Tasmanian rivals – Australia and New Zealand – will square off against each other for in the T20 World Cup 2021 final on Sunday in Dubai. Prior to the tournament, none of the two teams were considered favourites. Both sides struggled in the early phase of the event. However, they came out dynamically to outclass the frontrunners – England and Pakistan – to see themselves competing for the title.

The world is going to have a new T20 world champion in a few hours and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has put his weight behind the Black Caps. During a public event in Sharjah, he said it might be New Zealand’s time to shine in the world of cricket.

“I feel it is New Zealand’s time in world sport. Australia are a great nation, but they have had a tough time for a while, though they have been a great cricketing country. New Zealand has a lot more guts and character than we see on TV. They won the World Test Championship a few months ago. It’s a small country but it’s got a lot of steel. I have the feeling that it is indeed New Zealand’s time,” Ganguly said, as quoted by news agency IANS.

The former captain also shed light on India’s failed campaign at the T20 World Cup 2021. He said the Virat Kohli-led side got knocked out due to a couple of bad games, adding that the tam will would bounce back strongly in the upcoming series.

“Expectations were undoubtedly very high, but I was happy to see that a majority of the people had the heart to accept the result. They were upset, but they did not overreact.

“At the end of the day - Bumrah, Shami, Rohit, and Kohli are all human beings. It was just a matter of two bad games. That’s 40 overs of bad cricket. They will bounce back, and within a year or so, we will see the same boys lifting trophies,” Ganguly said.

