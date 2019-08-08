starts in
Iyer & Dhawan Take 'Speak Out' Challenge

IANS |August 8, 2019, 3:10 PM IST
After completing a clean sweep in T20Is, India will now take on West Indies in the three-match ODI series beginning Thursday.

Shreyas Iyer, who is also part of India's limited-overs squad for the West Indies tour, recently, participated in the famous 'Speak Out' challenge along with opener Shikhar Dhawan.

In a two-minute 22-second long video posted on the official BCCI website, the two cricketers can be seen guessing each other's phrases which they try to speak while wearing a mouthpiece that won't let them shut their mouth.

India, who won the T2oI series 3-0, will look to continue their dominance in the ODIs against Windies, who will be bolstered by the presence of Chris Gayle, who will be retiring from international cricket post the culmination of the three-match rubber.

india vs west indies 2019Off The Fieldshikhar dhawanshreyas iyer

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more