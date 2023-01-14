'Jaan Ke Single Karaya Na:' Angry Babar Azam Lashes Out at Mohammad Nawaz During 3rd NZ ODI - WATCH

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz were involved in a heated argument during the second ODI against New Zealand on Wednesday. The incident took place during the New Zealand innings after Nawaz conceded a single on the final delivery of his over. Nawaz did manage to pick up four wickets in the contest but that could hardly do enough to avoid the wrath of the Pakistan skipper.

Babar was apparently disappointed at Nawaz’s poor bowling and the Pakistan captain accused him of deliberately leaking runs. “Jaan Ke Single Karaya na (you deliberately conceded the single right)?" Babar was heard screaming at Nawaz in a video that has now gone viral.

“EY TU JAAN K SINGLE KARAYA NA” 😂#PAKvNZpic.twitter.com/sByu5ORwqk — Change of Pace (@ChangeofPace414) January 11, 2023

Social media users did not waste much time in flooding the comments section with hilarious remarks.

“Today we got another masterpiece,” wrote one Twitter user.

Another fan hilariously commented, “Michael Bracewell and Glenn Philips be like ‘Don’t know of which single Babar is talking about.’”

Bracewell & Philips be like "Don't know of which single Babar is talking about?"😂🤣😅— Ãyîìshåh Fãtëmāh KHAN 🇵🇰💚 (@FAyiishah) January 12, 2023

One Twitter user jokingly opined, “This is how you scold your favorite student.”

this is how you scold your favorite student!!!!😂— Sumera Naz (@SumeraN42693220) January 11, 2023

Coming back to the game, batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 261. Kiwi opening batter Devon Conway slammed a sensational century to help his side in reaching a respectable total. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson also played a brilliant knock of 85. Their brilliance with the bat could not help New Zealand in reaching a huge total. Williamson confessed that registering a 300-plus total never seemed realistic.

“Even though we had a good partnership, maybe 300 was not realistic but we got to a par total in the end. We knew it would be a tough chase. We knew we had to get a little bit out of the surface, and the two seamers set the tone for us,” Williamson reportedly told.

Pakistan, during the run chase, never seemed confident enough to reach the target and the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Babar Azam pulled off a terrific knock of 79. His valiant show went in vain as Pakistan were bundled out for 182. Tim Southee and Ish Sodhi picked up two wickets each in the encounter to level the series for New Zealand.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here