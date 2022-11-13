'Jab Kisi Aur ki Barbadi Apni Jeet Lage...'-After Irfan Pathan, Prgayan Ojha Slams Pakistan Prime Minister

After Irfan Pathan’s tweet slamming Pakistan Prime Minister, now his colleague Pragyan Ojha has also followed suit. Earlier the head of the state had taken a sly dig at the Indian team after they were knocked out of the tournament. The manner in which the defeat had happened had shattered the Indian cricket fans who saw another ten-wicket defeat at the tournament. The first one happened at the hands of Pakistan in 2021 and Shahbaz Sharif made sure it hurt the Indian fans where it hurts the most.

“So, this Sunday, it’s: 152/0 vs 170/0 #T20WorldCup,” Sharif has tweeted.

Meanwhile, former India cricketer Irfan Pathan took note and responded by saying: “Aap mein or hum mein fark yehi hai. Hum apni khushi se khush or aap dusre ke taklif se. Is liye khud ke mulk ko behtar karne pe dhyan nahi hai (This is the difference between you and us. We are happy with ourselves, you look for happiness when others are in trouble. That is why you are not concentrating on your country’s well-being).”

Furthermore, Pathan’s friend Pragyan Ojha also came out hard at the Pakistani fans who have kept no stone unturned in insulting Indian fans after team’s ten wicket loss to England.

“Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage, toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein. (When someone else’s ruin seems like our victory, then there isn’t anyone else in the world who is more ruined than us) #thoughtoftheday to whoever it may concern!,” he tweeted.

Jab kisi aur ki barbaadi apni jeet jaisi lage, toh humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya mein. (When someone else’s ruin seems like our victory, then there isn’t anyone else in the world who is more ruined than us) #thoughtoftheday to whoever it may concern! #jaihind — Pragyan Ojha (@pragyanojha) November 13, 2022

England Win Toss, Opt to Bowl

England skipper Jos Buttler won the toss and elected to field against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup final at the MCG here on Sunday.

Both teams are fielding unchanged playing XIs.

While England beat India in the semifinal, Pakistan defeated New Zealand in their last four clash.

Pakistan and England are both former champions, having won the title in 2009 and 2010 respectively.

Teams: Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

England: Jos Buttler (c/wk), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan and Adil Rashid.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here