Jack Leach Passed Fit to Play for England in 2nd Test Against New Zealand

England spinner Jack Leach was passed fit to play the second cricket test against New Zealand starting on Friday after going through concussion protocols following a head injury in the first match last week.

Leach was selected in an unchanged lineup named by the English on Thursday for the match at Trent Bridge in Nottingham as they look for a second straight win to clinch the series.

Leach suffered concussion symptoms following a heavy fall in the outfield on day one of the first test at Lord’s. He was replaced by Matt Parkinson for the rest of a match that England won by five wickets.

“Jack Leach continued his seven-day mandatory concussion return-to-play protocol and is fit to play in the match,” England Cricket said.

Ben Stokes, England’s recently appointed captain, didn’t bowl much in the nets on Wednesday and was seen holding his side and in conversation with the team doctor. He was in the lineup, however, and looks to be a fifth option in the bowling attack.

New Zealand has yet to name its team but will be without allrounder Colin de Grandhomme, who has been ruled out of the series because of a tear in his right heel sustained in the first test.

England:

Zak Crawley, Alex Lees, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jonathan Bairstow, Ben Stokes (captain), Ben Foakes, Matthew Potts, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here