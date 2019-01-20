Jacob Martin Battles For Life, Wife Seeks Financial Assistance

Loading...
The 46-year-old has been on a ventilator after suffering lung and liver injuries. According to The Telegraph, Martin’s wife had appealed to the BCCI for help. The board acted promptly and sanctioned Rs 5 lakh for Martin’s treatment.
Former BCCI and Baroda Cricket Association secretary Sanjay Patel too has extended a helping hand for the ailing.
“Once I came to know about the accident I tried to help Jacob’s family in every possible way. I have spoken to few well-wishers — including the Maharaja of Baroda Samarjitsinh Gaekwad who donated Rs 1 lakh — and accumulated around Rs 5 lakh for his treatment,” Patel said.
“The hospital bills have already crossed Rs 11 lakh, and at one point, the hospital had even stopped providing medicine. The BCCI deposited the amount directly and the treatment hasn’t been affected thereafter,” he said.
The approximate cost for Martin’s treatment is 70,000 per day.
“The BCA has handed over Rs 2.70 lakh (after a deduction of Rs 30,000 as TDS) only today but more is expected of them… After all, it was under his captaincy that Baroda won the Ranji Trophy. Recently, the association had handed over Rs 22 lakh to the widow of a former Ranji Trophy player,” Patel said.
Martin represented India in 10 one-day international matches.
