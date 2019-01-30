Jacob Martin Recovery on Track, Shifted out of ICU

Martin had met with a road accident in Baroda which had caused serious injuries to his liver and lungs. He was on ventilator for more than a month but now has been declared out of danger and is able to talk.
The former Baroda and India cricketer has turned out for the country in 10 One-Day Internationals and represented his state in 138 first-class matches.
Jacob Martin is doing well, out of ventilator support, tracheostomy’s hole is sealed and he can talk.— shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) January 29, 2019
Major battle won. God Bless🙏 #jacobmartin
His family underwent huge financial crunch for the treatment the costs for which went in excess of INR 15 Lakh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Baroda Cricket Association were the first ones to extend help while several former and current players too lent their support.
The likes of Yusuf Pathan, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Krunal Pandya have all extended their help. Martin has reportedly received around INR 16 Lakh as assistance but will still be needing more considering the extensive rehabilitation that is about to follow.
First Published: January 30, 2019, 8:52 PM IST