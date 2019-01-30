Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jacob Martin Recovery on Track, Shifted out of ICU

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: January 30, 2019, 8:52 PM IST
Former India cricketer Jacob Martin has been shifted out of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) to general ward after nearly a month-long battle.

Martin had met with a road accident in Baroda which had caused serious injuries to his liver and lungs. He was on ventilator for more than a month but now has been declared out of danger and is able to talk.

The former Baroda and India cricketer has turned out for the country in 10 One-Day Internationals and represented his state in 138 first-class matches.




His family underwent huge financial crunch for the treatment the costs for which went in excess of INR 15 Lakh. The Board of Control for Cricket in India and the Baroda Cricket Association were the first ones to extend help while several former and current players too lent their support.

The likes of Yusuf Pathan, former India captain Sourav Ganguly, Munaf Patel, Ashish Nehra, VVS Laxman and Krunal Pandya have all extended their help. Martin has reportedly received around INR 16 Lakh as assistance but will still be needing more considering the extensive rehabilitation that is about to follow.
