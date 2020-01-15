Jacqueline Williams Set to Become First Woman Third umpire in Men's International
Jacqueline Williams of the West Indies will become the first woman to officiate as the third umpire in a men's international when she takes the field for the first of three T20Is against the visiting Ireland team.
