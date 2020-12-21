- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunMatch Ended163/6(20.0) RR 8.15
Jacques Kallis Appointed England Batting Consultant for Sri Lanka Tour
Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis will join the England coaching camp as a batting coaching consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka, ECB said on Monday.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: December 21, 2020, 5:12 PM IST
Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis will join the England coaching camp as a batting coaching consultant for the tour of Sri Lanka, ECB said on Monday. Kallis will join the coaching staff headed by Chris Silverwood with Paul Collingwood as assistant coach, Jon Lewis as bowling coach and Jeetan Patel as spin bowling coaching consultant.
INDIA vs AUSTRALIA FULL COVERAGE | INDIA VS AUSTRALIA FULL SCHEDULE
Kallis, 45, is a legend of the game having played 166 Tests for 13289 runs and 292 wickets apart from 328 ODIs for 11579 runs and 273 wickets. He's the third highest run-getter in Test cricket. Last year, Kallis was the batting consultant for South Africa in the home series against England which the visitors won 3-1.
Kallis has had tremendous success in Asia, having averaged 55.62 with eight centuries and half-centuries each from 25 matches.
Chris Gayle, Shahid Afridi Confirmed to Play in Fourth Edition of Abu Dhabi T10
According to ESPNcricinfo, England's regular assistant coach Graham Thorpe has been rested for the Sri Lanka tour but is expected to be back for the India tour.
Meanwhile, England all-rounder Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer will be rested for the series. England face the Lankans in a two-match Test series that begins on January 14. Both the matches are to be played in Galle.
Stokes’ father Ged has passed away at the age of 65 after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
England Squad: Joe Root (Yorkshire, captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).
Coaching staff:
Head Coach: Chris Silverwood
Assistant Coach: Paul Collingwood
Wicketkeeper Coaching Consultant: James Foster
Fielding Coach: Carl Hopkinson
Batting Coaching Consultant: Jacques Kallis
Bowling Coach: Jon Lewis
Spin Bowling Coaching Consultant: Jeetan Patel
