Jade Dernbach, Former England Seamer, Back in International Cricket---For Italy

Jade Dernbach, former England seamer, has decided to rekindle his international aspirations, by playing for Italy! The 35-year-old represented England between 2011 and 2014, playing 58 white ball games for them. Later, he also featured for Surrey. He is all set to represent Italy in the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier next month. The Englishmen became eligible for selection as his mother hailed from the country.

Gareth Berg, Northamptonshire allrounder, will be leading the team, he will also double up as the coach of Italy. Former England cricketer Owais Shah will be his assistant coach. Berg played a huge role in persuading Dernbach for whom opportunities were hard to come by at the county level.

Italy reached October’s qualifier which forms the part of the 2022 T20 World Cup—due to their rankings. After the sub qualifier events were cancelled by the ICC due to Covid-19. They will face Jersey, Germany and Denmark from October 15-21 in Spain, with top two progressing to the global qualifiers in early 2022.

Italy squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier: Gareth Berg (captain/head coach), Jade Dernbach, Madupa Fernando, Jamie Grassi, Grant Stewart, Darren Low, Dinidu Marage, Gian-Piero Meade, Joy Perera, Amir Sharif, Baljith Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Nikolai Smith.

