'Jadeja Finishing Them Faster Than Chips ka Packet': Virender Sehwag Sums up Australia's Woes

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag couldn’t help but take a sly dig at Australia after a clinical performance from Rohit Sharma’s men which sealed a six-wicket win in the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

Ravindra Jadeja was the orchestrator in chief of India’s win as he haunted the Australian batting line-up in typical fashion, repeating his heroics from the previous match.

The Indian all-rounder picked up a fifer in Nagpur and won the Player of the Match in his first game since returning to international cricket. Moving on to Delhi, Jadeja picked up 7 wickets on Day 3, as he rattled the Australian batting order.

Pat Cummins’ side had dominated on Day 2, Nathan Lyon picked up a five-wicket haul, restricting India to a total of 262 in reply to Australia’s first-inning total of 263 runs.

By stumps on Day 2, the visitors extended their lead to 62 runs however the hosts roared back on Day 3 with Jadeja in unplayable form.

The 34-year-old dismissed 7 Australian batters, and surprisingly the remaining 2 also departed in a span of 93 minutes. The astonishing collapse of the visitors was compared by Sehwag to someone finishing a packet of chips.

Known for his hilarious takes, Sehwag took to Twitter and lauded the clinical performance of the Indian players, as they retained the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2023.

“Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests," wrote the veteran on the micro-blogging platform.

Many positives for India in the convincing win at Delhi. Jadeja finishing them faster than chips ka packet. Ashwin showing his class, Axar leading the fight with the bat and India sealing the #BorderGavaskarTrophy2023 within first 2 tests. #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sd8I4FYOdo— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) February 19, 2023

With the victory in Delhi, India inched closer to sealing their berth in the final of the World Test Championship 2023.

The summit clash will take place in June at the Oval, and even though Australia still leads the WTC table, another win in the third Test in Indore may see the Indian side overtake Australia in the WTC standings.

