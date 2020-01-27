Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 4th Test, The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, 24 - 28 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

400 (98.2)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

183 (68.3)

South Africa need 427 runs to win, MIN. 83.0 Overs Left Today
Drinks

SL IN ZIM, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 2nd Test, Harare Sports Club, Harare, 27 - 31 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Zimbabwe *

21/0 (13.0)

Zimbabwe
v/s
Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka

MIN. 77.0 Overs Left Today
Live

BAN IN PAK, 3 T20IS, 2020 3rd T20I, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 27 January, 2020

Pakistan

Pakistan
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh

fixtures

All matches

4th Test: ENG VS SA

live
ENG ENG
SA SA

Johannesburg

24 Jan, 202013:30 IST

2nd Test: ZIM VS SL

live
ZIM ZIM
SL SL

Harare

27 Jan, 202013:30 IST

1st Test: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

One-off ODI: PAK VS BAN

upcoming
PAK PAK
BAN BAN

Karachi

03 Apr, 202014:30 IST

India vs New Zealand | Ravindra Jadeja & Sanjay Manjrekar Involved in Twitter Banter over Man of the Match Trophy

Ravindra Jadeja and Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in some playful Twitter banter following India's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second T20I.

Cricketnext Staff |January 27, 2020, 1:35 PM IST
India vs New Zealand | Ravindra Jadeja & Sanjay Manjrekar Involved in Twitter Banter over Man of the Match Trophy

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in some playful Twitter banter following India's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series.

On Sunday evening, Jadeja impressed with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/18 which helped India restrict New Zealand to 132/5 in the first innings after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah had also returned with economical figures of 1/21 and didn't allow the New Zealand batters to score many in the death overs.

The Men in Blue chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, riding on unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul and a brilliant 44 from Shreyas Iyer at the Eden Park.

Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 57.

However, Manjrekar seemed to disagree with the decision. "Player of the match should have been a bowler," he said on Twitter.

To this Jadeja responded and asked Manjrekar to name the bowler. "What is the name of that bowler?? Please please mention," along with an emoji.

The former Indian batsman replied to Jadeja and said: "Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no. 3, 10, 18 and 20."

Manjrekar was earlier involved in a spat with Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup. Before the semi-final clash against New Zealand in July, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" and had excluded him from his playing XI against the Kiwis for which he was trolled heavily on social media.

Reacting to Manjrekar's comment, Jadeja too had tweeted back: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea Sanjay Manjrekar."

Manjrekar had then praised Jadeja following his half-century in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand which India eventually lost.

2nd T20IaucklandIndia vs new Zealandindia vs new zealand 2020Off The FieldRavindra JadejaSanjay Manjrekar

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 7 February, 2020

BAN v PAK
Rawalpindi

ICC CWC 2019 | One-off ODI ODI | Fri, 3 April, 2020

BAN v PAK
Karachi All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
see more