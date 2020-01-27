India vs New Zealand | Ravindra Jadeja & Sanjay Manjrekar Involved in Twitter Banter over Man of the Match Trophy

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar were involved in some playful Twitter banter following India's emphatic win over New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series.
On Sunday evening, Jadeja impressed with the ball as he returned with figures of 2/18 which helped India restrict New Zealand to 132/5 in the first innings after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat. Leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah had also returned with economical figures of 1/21 and didn't allow the New Zealand batters to score many in the death overs.
The Men in Blue chased down the target with 15 balls to spare, riding on unbeaten half-century from K.L. Rahul and a brilliant 44 from Shreyas Iyer at the Eden Park.
Rahul was adjudged the Player of the Match for his unbeaten 57.
However, Manjrekar seemed to disagree with the decision. "Player of the match should have been a bowler," he said on Twitter.
Player of the match should have been a bowler. #INDvNZ— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 26, 2020
What is the name of that bowler?? Pls pls mention— Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) January 27, 2020
The former Indian batsman replied to Jadeja and said: "Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no. 3, 10, 18 and 20."
Ha ha...Either you or Bumrah. Bumrah, because he was extremely economical while bowling overs no 3, 10, 18 and 20. https://t.co/r2Fa4Tdnki— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 27, 2020
Manjrekar was earlier involved in a spat with Jadeja during the 2019 World Cup. Before the semi-final clash against New Zealand in July, Manjrekar had called Jadeja a "bits and pieces player" and had excluded him from his playing XI against the Kiwis for which he was trolled heavily on social media.
Reacting to Manjrekar's comment, Jadeja too had tweeted back: "Still I have played twice the number of matches you have played and I'm still playing. Learn to respect people who have achieved. I have heard enough of your verbal diarrhea Sanjay Manjrekar."
Manjrekar had then praised Jadeja following his half-century in the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand which India eventually lost.
