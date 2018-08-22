Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
Jadhav, Rayudu Selected for India A and India B in Quadrangular Series

PTI | Updated: August 22, 2018, 7:24 PM IST
File image of Kedar Jadhav. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Fit-again Kedar Jadhav and Ambati Rayudu, who cleared the Yo Yo test, were on Wednesday included in India A and India B squads for the Quadrangular series, starting Thursday in Alur.

"Two changes were made to the India A & India B squads for the Quadrangular series starting 23rd August, 2018. Ambati Rayudu & Kedar Jadhav will join the India A & India B squads respectively for the tournament," a BCCI statement read.

Siddhesh Lad and Ricky Bhui have been released from their India A and India B teams to play in the ongoing Duleep Trophy for India Red and India Blue respectively, it added.

Jadhav will return to action after nearly four months following a successful hamstring surgery in June.

Rayudu, on the hand, was ignored for the limited overs series in England after failing to pass the Yo Yo fitness test.

First Published: August 22, 2018, 7:17 PM IST
