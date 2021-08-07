CricketNext

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home» Cricket Home» News» 'Jai Bajrang Bali'-Virender Sehwag Leads Cricketers in Wishing Bajrang Punia for Bronze at Tokyo Olympics
1-MIN READ

'Jai Bajrang Bali'-Virender Sehwag Leads Cricketers in Wishing Bajrang Punia for Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

Bajrang Punia was congratulated by a number of cricketers on his Bronze win at Tokyo Olympics.

Bajrang Punia was congratulated by a number of cricketers on his Bronze win at Tokyo Olympics.

Virender Sehwag was among many Indians who wished Bajrang Punia on his Olympics Bronze medal.

It was not only Neeraj Chopra’s gold that made all the news, of course his feat got all the limelight, but fans wouldn’t forget that it was Punia who kick started India’s day with a bronze. It was an auspicious start to a historic day that would bring all the glory to India as a nation. Coming back to Punia, the wrestler went onto grab an all-important bronze. The cricketers were quick to wish him all the luck. Here are some of the best reactions:

RELATED NEWS

The 27-year-old was dominant from the word go and with a dominating performance, also took revenge of his defeat at the hands of Daulet in the semifinals of 2019 world championships.With this medal, India’s tally has now grown to six and they have now equalled their best ever show at an Olympics, having won the same number of medals at the 2012 London Games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here

Tags
first published:August 07, 2021, 19:11 IST