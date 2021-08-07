'Jai Bajrang Bali'-Virender Sehwag Leads Cricketers in Wishing Bajrang Punia for Bronze at Tokyo Olympics

It was not only Neeraj Chopra’s gold that made all the news, of course his feat got all the limelight, but fans wouldn’t forget that it was Punia who kick started India’s day with a bronze. It was an auspicious start to a historic day that would bring all the glory to India as a nation. Coming back to Punia, the wrestler went onto grab an all-important bronze. The cricketers were quick to wish him all the luck. Here are some of the best reactions:

Super Duper ….And @bajrangpunia does India proud. Absolutely brilliant from #BajrangPunia to win 8-0 and win the #Bronze match. pic.twitter.com/FAb5JB9CRQ— VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) August 7, 2021

What a champion!Congratulations #BajrangPunia you did itis proud of you pic.twitter.com/zxpihAs8kn— Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) August 7, 2021

Well done #BajrangPunia . Your 🏅 has got India to six which was our best in London. Now hope #NeerajChopra will make it the best ever Olympic games for us . pic.twitter.com/ZjJRVnhf2f— R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) August 7, 2021

What a bout! Brilliant from #BajrangPunia and a well-deserved Bronze medal. Super Proud! pic.twitter.com/qX9XRsXFC5 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) August 7, 2021

Another medal by another top class fighter! Great performance! #BajrangPunia pic.twitter.com/plwougtEiB— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 7, 2021

The 27-year-old was dominant from the word go and with a dominating performance, also took revenge of his defeat at the hands of Daulet in the semifinals of 2019 world championships.With this medal, India’s tally has now grown to six and they have now equalled their best ever show at an Olympics, having won the same number of medals at the 2012 London Games.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here