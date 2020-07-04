Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Jaipur to Get World's Third Biggest Stadium with Capacity of 75,000

The facility will have 30 practice nets and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

Cricketnext Staff |July 4, 2020, 1:43 PM IST
Jaipur to Get World's Third Biggest Stadium with Capacity of 75,000

After Motera, India is set for yet another massive cricket stadium with one expected to come up soon on the outskirts of Jaipur. This is understood to be one with a capacity of 75,000 people and will cost Rajasthan Cricket Association Rs 350 crore.

The 100-acre land has been picked out in Chonp village, 25 km from Jaipur on the Jaipur-Delhi highway according to the RCA secretary Mahendra Sharma. It will be built in two phases and is expected to finish within two years of starting as well.

This is expected to become the third biggest cricket stadium after Motera (1.10 lakh capacity) and the Melbourne Cricket Ground (1.02 lakh capacity). The stadium will have two practice grounds which can be used for Ranji matches.

The facility will have 30 practice nets and a press conference room with a seating capacity of 250 people.

Sharma said that apart from cricket, the stadium will also provide facilities for indoor games, sports training academies, a club house and parking for 4000 vehicles.

Regarding the financing, Sharma said BCCI owes Rs 90 crore to RCA while the association will seek a grant of Rs100 crore from BCCI. Rs 100 crore will be taken as loan and Rs60 crore will come selling corporate boxes in the stadium.

Mehta and associates LLP and Delhi based sports design consultancy firm GRAS, which will build the stadium, have given a presentation of the stadium design to RCA chief patron CP Joshi and RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.

The proposal for construction of the stadium was approved unanimously at a meeting of the RCA executive committee that was held under aegis of RCA president Vaibhav Gehlot.

The meeting also approved holding of domestic cricket tournaments in Rajasthan, setting-up a selection committee for senior and junior (men and women) categories, and appointment of coaches and sports staff for teams of different categories.

bccicricket stadiumsJaipurRajasthan Cricket AssociationVaibhav Gehlot

