Jaipur to Host Four-team Women's T20 Challenge During IPL Playoff Week

The Women's T20 Challenge will have one addition this time around. Instead of three, the competition will feature four teams.

IANS |February 29, 2020, 2:01 PM IST
Jaipur will host the upcoming 2020 edition of the Women's T20 Challenge, the BCCI announced on Saturday.

A total of seven matches will be played in the tournament during the Indian Premier League (IPL) Playoff week at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

The Women's T20 Challenge will have one addition this time around. Instead of three, the competition will feature four teams.

The idea of having the women player clash on the sidelines of the IPL was introduced in 2018 and a one-off match was played in Mumbai. In the inaugural edition, Supernovas won the match by three wickets in a last over thriller against the Trailblazers at the Wankhede Stadium.

In 2019, it was a three-team tournament instead of a one-off match, featuring a new team called IPL Velocity along with IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas. IPL Supernovas defeated IPL Velocity by 4 wickets in second edition and retained the title.

The 13th edition of the IPL starts from March 29 with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the M.S. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in what will be Dhoni's first game after a 8-month sabbatical.

