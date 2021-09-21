Jaipur to Host International Matches After 8 Years; RCA Chief Thanks Sourav Ganguly, Jay Shah

As the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selected Jaipur as one of the venues for its matches, Rajasthan Cricket Association president Vaibhav Gehlot extended his gratitude to BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah for giving the desert state a chance to host New Zealand and Sri Lanka teams in November this year and February 2022.

The first T20I between India and New Zealand will be played on November 17 and the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies (50 overs) will be played on February 9, 2022 in SMS Stadium.

International matches will be played in the Pink City after a gap of eight years and would come as a shot in the arm for the RCA which is looking to revive cricketing culture in the state.

It was on October 16, 2013 that an international match was last played in Jaipur when India took on Australia in an ODI match at the Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Stadium.

Vaibhav Gehlot said, “Rajasthan did not get a chance to host an international match for a long time, so after forming the new RCA team, work started to ensure cricket grows in Rajasthan."

“We are coming up with the third largest cricket stadium in Jaipur and are also working on the Jodhpur stadium. New milestones are being attained. We met BCCI President Sourav Ganguly and Jay Shah dozens of times, made them aware of the situation in Rajasthan and assured of a good event. We told them that not a single international match has been held in Rajasthan for the last 8 years due to which cricketers and sports lovers are desperate. After this, the BCCI entrusted Rajasthan with the responsibility of hosting one T20 and one ODI match," he added.

“I would also like to thank CM Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan speaker CP Joshi who have been extending their blessings to us to take cricket to new heights in the state," he said.

Gehlot added, “Recently I also met Union sports minister Anurag Thakur and instilled confidence that the stadium is ready for international cricket to put up a good show. Am happy that we got the chance."

Answering a query on how preparations will be completed as November is not far, he said, “Domestic matches are going on continuously in Rajasthan. In such a situation, the ground and pitch are completely ready. A committee will also be formed for international matches. Whatever is needed, we will try to do it as soon as possible. We have organised international matches and IPL in Rajasthan in the past too under the leadership of Dr CP Joshi. In such a situation, this time also the entire team of Rajasthan Cricket Association will work together for a good event, so that sports lovers can get a lot of entertainment. It is anticipated that these events will fuel growth and development in the field of sports," he added.

